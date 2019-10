On Saturday, ULM will welcome the first ranked opponent in Malone Stadium history.

Memphis, ranked 23rd in the Amway Coaches’ Poll, will meet the Warhawks Saturday at 2:45 on ESPNU.

The Tigers’ bring a pass defense, that’s ranked first nationally. They’ve only allowed an average of 103 yards per game, in the air.

ULM quarterback Caleb Evans spoke with NBC 10 Sports on how he will prepare for Memphis.