On Tuesday night, ULM fell to Ole Miss, 6-3.

Both teams return to action Wednesday at 4:00 at Warhawk Field.

Tuesday evening, NBC 10 Sports learned that Fred “Bear” McHenry passed away at the age of 76. This was first reported by The News Star.

McHenry recently served as Athletic Director at Ouachita High School, before retiring in 2019.

NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian pays tribute to McHenry.