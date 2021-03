ULM (7-7, 0-1) drops their first game of their Sun Belt home opener versus Georgia State, 4-3, at Warhawk Field.

Cam Barlow (2-2) suffered a defeat on the mound, on Friday night. Barlow pitched 5 2/3 innings, struck out five batters, but surrendered three earned runs.

The Warhawks, along with Georgia State, left nine runners on the bases.

ULM will send Ty Barnes (0-1, 6.08 ERA) to the mound on Saturday versus the Panthers. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 from Warhawk Field.