ULM (13-19) falls to LSU (22-14), 5-0 in Baton Rouge, on Tuesday night.

In the loss, the Warhawks stranded 11 runners on base.

Tyler Lien suffered the loss, after pitching three innings, while surrendering an earned run. Three of the six pitchers used during the contest gave up at least one run.

The Warhawks return home to face Southern for a three game series, beginning Friday.