Warhawks forced to find new Week One opponent after Big Sky cancels football season

As Fall football camp opens for ULM, there is more work to be done off the field than on it, less than a month before the start of the season.

Thursday, the Big Sky Conference canceled the 2020 college football season, due to COVID-19 concerns. The Warhawks’ first opponent, Cal Poly, are one of the teams that will be sidelined this Fall.

ULM was scheduled to host the Mustangs on September 5, inside Malone Stadium. Now, the search is on for another opponent.

So far, there is no word on who the team will face Week One of the 2020 season. NBC 10 Sports will provide more information as soon as we get it.