ULM (2-6) wasn’t able to snap their four-game losing skid against an in-state foe, Tulane. The Warhawks fall 75-60.

The most notable stat that stands out, is the amount of points the Green Wave cashed in off Warhawk turnovers: 24, to be exact, of 16 ULM miscues.

Tyreke Locure and Victor Bafutto scored in double-digits for Keith Richard’s crew.

ULM returns to the hardwood, Saturday, December 3 versus Champion Christian College at 2:30 inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum.