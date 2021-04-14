Warhawks edge Lady Techsters in I-20 softball clash at new Dr. Billy Bundrick Field, plenty of local representation on the field from area high schools

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win, no matter who’s playing. ULM (11-20) was the victorious squad over Louisiana Tech (13-19), 5-4, in a Tuesday night softball clash at the new Dr. Billy Bundrick Field in Ruston.

Neville alum, Amber Coons, was credited with the victory. Ruston native Kara Goff was tagged with the loss.

Cedar Creek’s Lauren Menzina started for the Lady Techsters. The freshman pitched five innings, before exiting after facing 24 batters.

Coons and Menzina were just a couple of local alum, on the field in Ruston. Ouachita alum, Jordyn Manning played first base for Tech, while her teammate and Sterlington grad KB Briley suited up as a designated hitter.

Warhawk pitching surrendered 10 hits. But, Louisiana Tech left nine runners on base.