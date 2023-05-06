Game Recap by ULM Athletics: Baseball | May 05 | Mike Hammett
MONROE, La. – The Ragin’ Cajuns picked up 11 hits and took advantage of four ULM errors to take the series opener, 8-4, Friday night at Lou St. Amant Field.
The Cajuns (30-17 overall, 12-10 Sun Belt Conference) scored a run in the second, third and fourth innings to build a 3-1 lead on RBI singles by Julian Brock and Conor Higgs and an RBI groundout by John Taylor. ULM (16-30, 5-16) tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the second on Carson’ Jones sacrifice fly to bring home Shawn Dalton Weatherbee.
The teams traded a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Carson Roccaforte hit a 2-RBI double to right for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while Kade Duponthit an RBI double and Weatherbee added an RBI single for the Warhawks to bring the gap back to two, 5-3.
The Cajuns expanded the lead again in the seventh inning as Heath Hood’s RBI fielder’s choice scored Caleb Stelly and Brock’s second RBI single scored Hood. Hood added an RBI double in the ninth inning for an 8-3 lead.
Weatherbee hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the ninth for the 8-4 margin.
Nicholas Judice (2-2) made his second career start for ULM and first since 2021, taking the loss. He threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Hollis Huff, Trey Lindsay and Russell Derbyshire combined to throw 4 2/3 innings out of the bullpen, giving up three unearned runs with one walk and three strikeouts, all by Derbyshire.
Jackson Nezuh (7-4) earned the win for the Cajuns, firing seven innings and giving up three runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
Brock led the Cajuns with four hits and two RBIs, while Hood had two hits and two RBIs. Higgs picked up two hits with an RBI for the Cajuns. Weatherbee had two hits and two RBIs for ULM, while Dupont tallied two hits with an RBI to extend his reached base streak to 33 games.
Due to forecasted inclement weather in the evening, first pitch will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lou St. Amant Field.