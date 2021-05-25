Warhawks Drop SBC Championship Opener to GSU, 9-6

By: Mike Hammett/ULM Athletics

MONTGOMERY, Alabama – Georgia State scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie and went on to the 9-6 win over ULM in pool play Tuesday night at the Sun Belt Conference Championship at Riverwalk Stadium.



The loss eliminates ULM (26-25 overall) from semifinal contention. ULM’s season will come to an end at 7 p.m. Friday at Riverwalk Stadium vs. Georgia Southern to conclude pool play.



The Panthers (18-36) took the lead in the third inning on a 3-run home run by Josh Smith. ULM answered with a 5-run bottom of the fourth inning, which included a 2-RBI triple by Grant Schulz and an RBI single by Trace Henry . Henry later stole home in the inning as ULM took a 5-3 lead.



Georgia State’s Kyle Riesselman hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and the Panthers tallied two more runs in the sixth on an RBI single by Smith and an error on a delayed double steal attempt to go up 6-5.



The Warhawks tied the game with an RBI single by Wurm in the bottom of the seventh but Georgia State scored three runs in the eighth to go back on top, including an RBI single by Smith and a two-RBI double by Ryan Glass.



ULM had a chance to score in the bottom of the eighth after Henry walked and Holt doubled, but GSU’s Trey Horton came out of the bullpen and struck out the next three batters to end the threat.



Holt and Washburn had two hits each for ULM. Smith had three hits and five RBIs to lead GSU.



Ryan Watson (4-4) earned the win in relief for the Panthers, throwing three innings, allowing one run on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Horton tossed two scoreless innings to earn the save.