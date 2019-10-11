Warhawks are 2-0 in Sun Belt play, earn road victory versus Texas State

ULM (3-3) advances to 2-0 in Sun Belt play, after defeating Texas State, 24-14, on Thursday night.

Warhawks running back Josh Johnson finished with 114 yards, and two touchdowns.

While ULM’s ground attack excelled, their defense held the Bobcats’ rushing unit to 92 yards.

Quarterback Caleb Evans completed 18 of his 33 passes, threw for 225 yards, and ended with one touchdown passing.

Neville alum Corey Straughter intercepted his fourth pass of the season, in the ballgame.

Next Saturday, ULM travels to Boone, North Carolina, to face an undefeated Appalachian State squad.

