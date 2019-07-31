Warhawk football coaches and players teach others about the game on Tuesday evening

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The last of three federal lawsuits against NFL officials over the failure to call a blatant penalty in January's NFC title game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams has been dismissed by a U.S. District Court judge in New Orleans, leaving one state court lawsuit over the no-call still alive in Louisiana state court.

At the center of all of the suits is the failure to flag Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Tommylee Lewis with a pass in the air at a crucial point in the game. The Rams won and advanced to the Super Bowl.