Value of ULM quarterback play coming into 2019

2019 will mark the final season for ULM quarterback Caleb Evans.

His experience will be valuable, as the Warhawks chase their first bowl appearance since 2012.

Last season, he was second in the Sun Belt in passing, and overall total offense.

In six different games, Evans threw two touchdown passes, or more.

He’ll have the luxury of working with an offensive line, which is the second most experienced in the country.

Warhawks head football coach Matt Viator spoke on the value of having Evans back for another year, at Sun Belt Media Day.