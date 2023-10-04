Farmerville, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Union Parish High School Football got off to a slow 1-2 start, but have down flipped the script, and some of the questions that casted a shadow over the team have now been answered.

The Farmers are coming off a big win against rival Franklin Parish who was undefeated coming into the matchup. The Farmers dismantled them in a timely fashion scoring 42 of their 55 points in the first half of the game. A couple players that made tremendous impacts in that outcome were quarterback Jordan Hill and running back Jy’Marion Island.

Hill threw for over 100 yards with two touchdowns on just five completions through the air, while Island continued his rushing hot streak running for 291 yard that averaged out to over 10 yards per carry.

Before the start of the season Island knew the task, he would be presented with in replacing one of the best running back to ever play Louisiana high school football in Trey Holly. Island says the kind words he received from the all-time Louisiana leading rusher was all he needed to show everyone the talent he has put on display.

“I knew I could do it and he knew I could do it. Soon as the season ended, he told me in New Orleans that he’s passing the torch. He knew I could do it, and he text me every day like you can do it you can take off.” Jy’Marion Island, Union Parish Running Back

The Farmers face North Webster Friday at 7 P.M.