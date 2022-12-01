Union Parish hopes to win their first state title since 2013. But, the Farmers must advance past a defending champion to advance to the Superdome next week.

Joe Spatafora’s bunch is averaging 36 points per game. But, they draw an Amite Warriors squad that’s only surrendered an average of two scores or less each contest.

“We don’t change anything we do, ” says Spatafora. “Practice doesn’t take near as long. Not a whole lot to work on. Just going out there and making sure we’re getting through and correcting the little things. Just making sure everything is fine tuned for this playoff run. Just making sure we keep our kids healthy. That’s the biggest thing. That’s why they’re in the weight room just like they always are during the season. The same way in the playoffs.”

Union Parish hosts Amite, Friday at 7:00 from Doc Elliott Stadium in Farmerville.