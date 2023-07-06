RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In this week’s Women in Sports we highlight a queen on the diamond, who will be making her rounds in the circle and at the plate.

Just eight thousand miles across the pond in Sydney, Australia. Union Parish Lady Farmer Essynce Wallace will represent Team USA at the 2023 Down-Under Games Softball Tournament.

Submit Your Next Star Athlete!

Do you have a daughter or a Woman in Sports we want to celebrate them during

our sportscast.

Just like you saw with Essynce Wallace, we want to highlight you being a Woman in Sports.

You can send us a video sharing a highlight of them playing their sports and sharing their name, what sport they play, and a short bio.