Union Parish hosts Sterlington, in first meeting since 2018 quarterfinals

Two of Louisiana’s top teams in Class 3-A, Sterlington and Union Parish meet on Friday.

It’s the first meeting between the two since the Panthers eliminated the Farmers in the 2018 quarterfinal round of the postseason.

Lee Doty’s team enters the 2019 version of this rivalry, undefeated. In three of the Panthers’ four games this year, they’ve scored at least five touchdowns.

Joe Spatafora has seen his Farmers post 30 points or more, in their three wins.

Union Parish will host Sterlington, Friday at 7:00.