Union Parish Head Football Coach, Joe Spatafora, to serve self-imposed suspension

Union Parish will have a different voice on the sidelines, for the next three weeks.

Farmers Head Football Coach, Joe Spatafora, will serve a “self-imposed” suspension, following an incident during the team’s recent game in Many.

The news was first reported by the K104 Scoreboard Show Facebook page. According to a post on the page, Spatafora appeared on the Saturday morning show, ‘The Locker Room, announcing his suspension.

As of now, Spatafora will return the week of October 8, when his team hosts Sterlington.

