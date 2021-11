Union Parish Farmers defeat Jena Giants 22-0

FARMERVILLE, LA (KTVE/KARD) –THE #7 UNION PARISH FARMERS HOSTED THE #10 JENA GAINTS.GET THE GRILL GOING BECAUSE ARE GOING TO START HOT EARLY.

FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME. TREY HOLLY GETS THE HAND OFF AND TAKES IT TO THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE FIELD. MAKES A LITTLE MOVE OF THE DEFENDER AND TAKES THE ALL THE WAY TO THE HOUSE FOR 58 YARDS.

FARMERS UP 6-0 EARLY AFTER THE FAILED TWO POINTS

Tate Turnage DROPS BACK AND FINDS Zykerrik Hunter FOR THE FRIST DOWN

A FEW PLAYS LATER IT’S James Neal GETTING THE HAND OFF AND TAKING IT FOR ABOUT 6 YARDS.

IT AINT HALLOWEEN BUT THINGS ABOU TO GET SCARY. TATE TURNAGE DROPS BACK AND THROWS A INTERCEPTION TO Armani Harper

WE GO INTO HALFTIME 6-0 UNION UP

THERE IS GOING TO BE NOTHING ABOUT BABY STEPS ON THIS NEXT PLAY

TREY HOLLYT AT QUARTERBACK NOW. HE CALLS HIS OWN NUMBER AND HE GOES 56 YARDS ALL THE WAY FOR THE TOUCHDOWN. TREY MOMS APPROVING THAT TOUCHDOWN

UNION UP 14-0 NOW

UNION WITH POSSESSION AGAIN. THIS TIME IT’S JAQURRUIS DONALD BURSTING UP THE MIDDLE FOR A 59 YARD TOUCHDOWN.HE SAID HE WANTS BEAST OF THE WEEK

SCORE 22-0 AT THAT POIN LATE IN THE FOURTH

CHECK THIS PLAY OUT. TREY HOLLY ACTUALLY GOT IN ON DEFENSE AND HE MAKES A A HANDED TIP INTERCEPTION TO HIMSELF. THAT CATCH WS SO GOOD IT HAD TO BE PUT IN SLOW MOTION.

UNION GOES ON TO BA BA BA 22-0