Undefeated Dotson little league story that has many layers to this team’s success | “We did it all for Coach Adam”

(Benjamin Duvall/OCS football MLB I member of Dotson little league) “It just felt like we were disappointing everybody like our parents coaches we couldn’t do anything right we kept losing and we didn’t care about it.”

(Chris) “that was the Dotson little league. now, it’s a different story. The Bastrop based baseball team was winless in 2020 – in 2021, they were undefeated at 14-0.”

(Jorryn Harris/Dotson little league pitcher) “all I know is we just kept losing and then we realized our parents are wasting money going down there and stuff so we know we had to change something we started taking it more serious.”

(Demarcus green/Dotson little league catcher) “we started playing with our full heart and once we started doing that we started winning.”

(Chris) “Their hollywood-esque journey includes winning the little league senior league state championship – and the district title.”

(Benjamin) “it’s been crazy I’ve been thanking god.”

(Chris) “as it turns out talent wasn’t the only thing pushing this team. But, faith. During Dotson’s postseason run, the team lost one of their own. On June 27th, assistant coach Adam Moore passed away, following a battle with colorectal cancer ,leaving everyone heartbroken – including his son.”

(Ladamian Moore/Dotson little league center fielder) “I woke up to it couldn’t do nothing but think about it and cry.”

(Jorryn Harris) “I was just sitting there thinking I broke down and stuff then I was like we really got to bring it home for him now.”

(Demarcus green) “he always encouraged everybody always tried to put everybody on a high pedestal.”

(Chris) “the memories of Coach Moore – including his inspirational words only fueled this bunch to advance to the USSSA world series in Florida.”

(Ladamian Moore) “god. God did it.”

(reporter) “how so.”

(Ladamian) “we just prayed and prayed about it.”

(Chris) “the Dotson little league still awaits their shot to represent Bastrop and remember coach Adam Moore in hopes of winning it all.”

(Demarcus) “thank god and this is for you coach Adam.”

(Benjamin) “were doing this to dedicate coach Adam and I really want to bring in this Florida championship for him.”

(jorryn) “I’ve been really nervous but I know were going to go down there and do our thing for coach adam.”

(ladamian) “made me feel like we did it we did it all for coach adam.”