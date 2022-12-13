From: ULM Athletics

Statement from ULM head coach Terry Bowden on the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach:

“On behalf of the entire Bowden family, I want to express our sincere condolences to the family of our great friend Mike Leach. I have known Mike since his days as the offensive coordinator at Valdosta State in the early 1990s. He came to Auburn to visit my brother Tommy and me and traveled to Tallahassee to meet with my father and brother Jeff at Florida State. We spent countless hours talking about the passing game and Xs and Os. Mike always came with the intention to learn more about football, but trust me, by the end of those meetings, we all ended up being his students.

“Mike Leach will be sorely missed by all of those involved in the college football community. He was a one-of-a-kind football coach and the type of person that comes around once in a lifetime. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones and his entire Mississippi State football team.

“If there’s a football game to be played in heaven, I’m sure my dad Bobby and Mike Leach will be on the headsets calling the plays while all of the angels in the stands will be shaking their Mississippi State cowbells.”