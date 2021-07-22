ULM’s Terry Bowden, on health of father, Bobby, ” … We know when you have pancreatic cancer … You’re probably talking months, not years … “

Wednesday, several national media outlets reported college football coaching icon, Bobby Bowden, is suffering from a terminal medical condition.

Thursday, ULM Head Football Coach, Terry Bowden announced his father is suffering from pancreatic cancer. His father led Florida State to a pair of national championships and 12 Atlantic Coast Conference Titles.

Bowden has the fourth-most wins of all coaches in NCAA history. Grambling’s Eddie Robinson is third.

Bowden tells NBC 10 Sports, “Yeah, I spoke to him this morning, he’s doing as good as expected. The news came out yesterday, we’ve known for about 10 days. As it began to leak, we wanted to get in front of it. Please give him some time, give the family time. It’s much about him getting rest. And, when he’s up, he’s in great shape. He sounds great. We know when you have pancreatic cancer, which is what that disease is, pancreatic cancer. You’re probably talking months, not years. So, we know that. We just think we have some more good days. We’re going to enjoy those together. And, I would plead that all people would respect the fact he needs to rest when he’s up. He doesn’t need a lot of phone calls, or a lot of people talking on the phone. You know my dad, he has never turned down an interview in his life. He’ll be on his deathbed getting an interview the last minute he does it. But, that’s Bobby Bowden.”