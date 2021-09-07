ULM’s Terry Bowden following Saturday’s loss, ‘[the team] took all of the motivational talk … against a very good Kentucky team

Unfortunately, the losing streak continues for ULM. With last Saturday’s loss to Kentucky, the skid is now at 12 games.

This dates back to November 23, 2019 when the team defeated Coastal Carolina at home. The team even held their first lead in a contest, in over two years.

Then, the Wildcats rolled out 38 unanswered points.

Terry Bowden and company were limited to 70 yards, while Kentucky posted 419.

“They took all of the motivational talk in all of the possiblities going in against a very good Kentucky team, ” says Bowden. “At that point [ULM] went out there, not with the mindset of finding a way to win as the game went on it, it was clear they began to dominate the line of scrimmage of both sides caused the next things to happen.”