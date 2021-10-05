ULM’s Terry Bowden, following loss to (15) Coastal Carolina, “…our defense got humbled…”

Players have moved on from Saturday’s 59-6 loss at-then 16th ranked Coastal Carolina. As of Monday, the Chanticeleers are 15th. Although, those outside the Warhawks’ locker room have questions.

ULM’s defense surrendered a season-high seven touchdowns (three rushing, four receiving). Before this contest, that group seemed improved from the rock bottom lows of the 2020 season.

Coastal Carolina recorded 50 points or more for the sixth time since 2019. The team is nationally ranked for a reason.

” … We got humbled, ” says ULM Head Football Coach, Terry Bowden. “Our defense got humbled. Coaches and players got humbled versus Coastal Carolina. Anywhere from the percentage of completions, passing wise, yards per carry, 14 explosive plays that we gave up. We’ve got everybody’s attention … “

The Warhawks begin their three-game homestand, when they host Georgia State, Saturday at 7:00.