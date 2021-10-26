ULM’s Terry Bowden after team’s fourth win, ” … just wanted to win a couple of games, make improvments …”

ULM was supposed to finish last in the Sun Belt. So far, Terry Bowden didn’t get that memo.

Four wins later, the Warhawks are only second to rival ULL in the Sun Belt Western Division standings.

Saturday, versus South Alabama, freshman quarterback Chandler Rogers’ 81-yard connection to Will Rogers gave his squad a 38-31 lead, ensuring the team’s latest victory.

“…Not so much that the record stands out nationally, or in our conference, ” says ULM Head Football Coach, Terry Bowden. “But, where we came from, and what our guys have gone through. It does not come easy. We’ve played some teams that have really gotten after us. Did not have a secret number of wins in my desk. First year, in this conference, just want to win a couple of games, just make improvments …”

Warhawks travel to App State, Saturday at 2:30.