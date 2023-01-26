Entering this week, ULM women’s basketball is on a four-game losing streak.

They hope to break that when welcoming Marshall to Fant-Ewing Coliseum on Thursday night at 6:30.

Brooks Donald-Williams’ team surpassed their win total from last season. The fourth year Warhawks head coach describes how tough situations from previous seasons are used as fuel for motivating this year’s team.

“…Think it’s something we talk about a lot, ” says Donald-Williams. “The toughness piece. And, basically the resilience that we’ve got to continue to have. We’ve come so fat and how easily we forget that. To be able to have quick little reminders of how far we have come.”

ULM hosts Marshall, Thursday night at 6:00.