Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD)–

It’s becoming more and more of a lost season for the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks as they drop their seventh game in a row to the University of Southern Mississippi, and they now move to last place in the sun belt conference, but without a bowl game in sight now the question now becomes what is next for the Warhawks?

Freshman quarterback Blake Murphy’s hot statistical streak came to a brutal crash with three first half interceptions, and a 17-point deficit that led the Warhawks to pulling the plug in the second quarter and benching him for the rest of the game.

Southern Miss was able to carve out 400 yards of offense, and more than doubled the Warhawk’s time of possession that left them reeling throughout the game. They were able to put together a scoring drive coming out of halftime with Jiya wright being inserted into the game and was able to cut the deficit to ten, but losing the turnover battle and floundering red zone opportunities killed any chance they had left. After speaking in Tuesday’s press conference Warhawks head coach Terry Bowden says everyone is disappointed, but they know how they got to this point.

“We know what the formula is, it’s quit doing the little things that put you behind the eight ball or put you in a position where you have to find a way not to lose. The first thing you need to do is eliminate turnovers and big plays,” said Bowden.

Troy University will present a huge mountain to climb coming in at the top of the west division, and Bowden knows the team will have their work cut out in trying to slow down the pass rush.

“This is a really good defense. Their front four is pretty sporty and their entire group is sporty, and they just have an outstanding talented bunch. I tried to look and say what makes so good? It’s either coaching, effort or talent but unfortunately, it’s probably all three,” said Bowden.

The Warhawks will play their last home game of the season on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Troy in Malone Stadium.