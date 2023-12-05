Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe Women’s basketball team was back in action on their own hardwood floor today on Education Day against Champion Christian after coming off a historic win against Louisiana Tech and the Warhawks kept the ball rolling and accomplished another milestone.

The Warhawks hounded on the defensive end with 31 steals and 56 of their points coming off turnovers. They took the 101-38 victory and captured their seventh win in a row, the same amount of wins the Warhawks had all season last year led by Daisha Bradford with 26 points and five steals in the game. University of Louisiana Monroe Women’s Basketball Head Coach Missy Bilderback talked about the upward trend her team has headed in this year so far.

“Everybody here is committed to be the best we can be, and we’ve set some goals for ourselves. We’ve been able to come out and play well and win some games early, but it doesn’t get easier. We’ve got a tough schedule ahead with conference play and a tough schedule with our next three before Christmas are pretty tough games but obviously, we’re trying to get this program going in the right direction and to start the year 7-1 is definitely exciting for sure,” said Bilderback.

Next up for the ULM is a date with Northwestern State next Tuesday on December 12 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum with tip off set for 6:30 P.M.