One more loss for ULM, and their chances of making a bowl game would sink.

Saturday’s home game versus Coastal Carolina is a “must-win” for the Chanticleers as well, a fellow 4-6 team.

Coastal Carolina brings the Sun Belt’s third ranked team in total defense to Malone Stadium.

Head coach Matt Viator shared a message he told his team this week, ahead of this weekend’s big game.