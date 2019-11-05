What’s the most frustrating thing about ULM’s loss to Arkansas State?

ULM coaches and players are trying to move past their 48-41 loss to Arkansas State.

The team led 21-3 in the first half. But, the Red Wolves scored four consecutive touchdowns. By halftime, the Warhawks trailed 31-28.

Head coach Matt Viator spoke on what was most disappointing, in regards to the loss on Monday morning.

“The main thing for us, I think was the position in the conference and where we’re sitting, ” says Viator. “…Play or two here, trying to get over the hump. I thought the competitive spirit was fantastic. Thought our kids played really hard … Started fast, not just on offense. Had some stops on defense. Had less turnovers, less penalties.”

The Warhawks will host Georgia State (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt), Saturday at 4:00.