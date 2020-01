ULM (6-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) falls to Coastal Carolina (10-6, 3-2 Sun Belt) 93-64 on Monday night in Myrtle Beach.

West Monroe alum Langston Powell led the Warhawks with 18 points, a career high.

Michael Ertel was right behind Powell with 15 points.

Keith Richard’s team was on the wrong end of a 14-0 run, to start the contest.

Coastal Carolina shot 54 percent from the field, while ULM was held to 37.

Next for the Warhawks, Georgia Southern on Thursday.