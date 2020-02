MONROE, La. – One of the biggest innings in NCAA Division I baseball history rallied the ULM Warhawks to a 23-5 five-inning win over Southeastern Louisiana Wednesday night at Warhawk Field.

Records tumbled in a 19-run fourth inning. The 19 runs smashed the previous school record of 12 runs in an inning, set twice, first against Mississippi College in 1986, and again in 2005 against Southeastern. The inning fell one run shy of the NCAA Division I record for runs in a fourth inning, and two shy of the Division I record for any single inning. The 12 bases on balls drawn by ULM in the frame sets a new NCAA Division I record, which was previously set by TCU with 11 against Dallas Baptist in 1998. ULM sent 25 men to the plate in the inning, one shy of the NCAA Division I record for plate appearances in an inning.