MONROE, La. – The ULM baseball team struggled to take advantage of opportunities on Friday night, as Illinois State jumped on top early and answered ULM’s two run-scoring innings with another of their own, as the Redbirds took the series opener, 6-3, at Warhawk Field.

“That’s a really good program in Illinois State,” ULM head coach Michael Federico said. “They were an at-large bid last year and went to a regional. They’re coached very well. I told our team we looked like we were from the north and hadn’t played outside compared to them. We made three errors on the dirt that really hurt us.”