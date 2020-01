ULM (6-14,2-9 Sun Belt) falls to Texas State (13-9,6-5 Sun Belt), 71-51.

Despite shooting 38 percent from the field, and holding the Bobcats to 36 percent, the Warhawks still fall by 20.

The difference? Free throws.

Texas State was 21-for-28 from the charity stripe.

The home team was also gifted 12 points, following 13 turnovers from Keith Richard’s crew.

ULM will travel to meet UT-Arlington, on Saturday.