STARKVILLE, Miss. – After the ULM men's basketball team battled back from an early deficit to close within a point, Mississippi State used a 15-5 run to end the first half and maintained the lead in the second half, defeating the Warhawks 62-45 Thursday night at Humphrey Coliseum.

"First of all, let's give a lot of credit to Mississippi State," ULM head coach Keith Richard said. "They really defended us. They're big and strong, great size. It's hard getting by them off the dribble. It's hard doing a lot of things on offense, except throwing the ball inside a little bit. As we worked our way through the game, it's kind of the only thing that we could really do to get inside."