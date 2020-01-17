Warhawks are heartbroken at home versus Texas State

ULM (6-11, 2-4 Sun Belt) falls to Texas State (11-8, 4-4 Sun Belt) 64-63 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on Thursday night.

With the Warhawks trailing 64-63, with 10 seconds remaining, the game was decided following a Jalen Hodge three pointer, which referees determined didn’t beat the buzzer.

With the loss, Keith Richard’s team has dropped their last four games.

Tyree White led the team with 16 points. Michael Ertel and J.D. Williams were tied with 15.

“Tough locker room in there right now, ” says ULM head coach Keith Richard. “We didn’t finish it. So, it became a close game. [Texas State’s] first team all league guy [Nijel] Pearson flexed his muscle. He hit a three. Got fouled in the last minute. [We] turned it over, and missed one at the buzzer. Don’t have anyone to blame but ourselves. We didn’t make the play.”

ULM will host UT-Arlington on Saturday at 2:00.