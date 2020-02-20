Warhawks a winner in Jonesboro, Arkansas for the first time since 1985

ULM (8-18, 4-13 Sun Belt) defeats Arkansas State (15-13, 7-10 Sun Belt) 66-52 on Wednesday night.

This is the first win for the Warhawks in Jonesboro, Arkansas since March 5, 1985. Since that date, the team was 0-17 when visiting the Red Wolves.

Tyree White led ULM with 18 points. Michael Ertel added 17.

Keith Richard’s crew shot 48 percent from the field, compared to 37 from Arkansas State.

The Warhawks scored 19 points of the Red Wolves’ 16 turnovers.

The visitors led for 39:39 of the contest.

ULM will host ULL on Saturday.