ULM (6-16, 2-11 Sun Belt) falls to Georgia Southern (14-10, 8-5 Sun Belt), 67-65 on Thursday night.

The Warhawks were down two, with under 10 seconds remaining. Josh Nicolas saw his attempt at a half-court buzzer beater, rim out.

Michael Ertel led the team with 30 points.

Keith Richard and company will host Georgia State on Saturday.