ULM’s early scoring attack helps lift them past Southeastern 8-4 on Tuesday night

ULM (6-1) defeats Southeastern (3-4), 8-4, on Tuesday night.

Tyler Lien (1-0) gets his first win of the season. Landon Longsworth is credited with his second save of 2020.

The Warhawks plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Danny DeSimone doubled, allowing Mason Holt and Andrew Beesley to score. Ryan Humeniuk would reach first base thanks to a fielding error. That Lions’ miscue gave DeSimone the opportunity to come home. Logan Wurm would single, plating two more runs.

DeSimone and Wurm tied for the team lead with two RBIs each.

ULM will host Southeastern, Wednesday afternoon at 4.