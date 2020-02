ULM (3-1) defeats Grambling (3-2), 15-0, on Friday night.

The Warhawks scoring attack began in the first inning, after the team plated five.

Throughout the game, four different ULM players had two runs batted in.

Pitcher Ty Barnes had seven shutout innings, with eight strikeouts.

Grambling’s Bryan Delgado lasted two innings. During that stretch, he surrendered seven runs. But, did strike out four batters.

Both teams return to the diamond, Saturday night at 6:00 at Warhawk Field.