ULM to hire former Akron, Auburn head coach to lead the Warhawks

MONROE, La. — The University of Louisiana at Monroe has a new head coach.

According to the KTVE/KARD Sports Team, Terry Bowden will be taking over as the head coach for the Warhawks.

Bowden, a former head coach for Akron and Auburn University, has served as an assistant for Clemson University for the past two years.

The Warhawks are expected to formally announce Bowden’s hiring virtually on Wednesday afternoon.

