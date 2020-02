First reported by Adam Hunsucker, from our media partner The News-Star, ULM’s Matt Kubik is headed to Southern Miss.

BREAKING: ULM offensive coordinator/QBs coach Matt Kubik has accepted the same job at Southern Miss. — Adam Hunsucker (@Adam_Hunsucker) February 14, 2020

Kubik has been hired as the Eagles’ Offensive Coordinator. He’ll depart, after spending four seasons with the Warhawks.

In 2019, he led a unit that finished second in the Sun Belt in total offense (460 yards per game).

Kubik played collegiality at Louisiana Tech (2002, 2004-05). During his time in a Bulldogs uniform he threw for 4,020 career yards and 28 touchdowns.