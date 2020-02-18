Tuesday’s baseball game between ULM vs. Northwestern State is postponed

ULM Warhawks
Posted: / Updated:

From: Mike Hammett/ULM Athletics

MONROE, La. – The ULM baseball game at Northwestern State, scheduled for Tuesday evening, has been postponed due to weather, ULM head coach Michael Federico announced Tuesday.

The two teams are working on a potential date to reschedule the game, but no announcement was immediately available.

The Warhawks will host Grambling State for a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Warhawk Field. For tickets, call 318-342-HAWK or visit ULMWarhawks.com. Links to live video, audio and stats are available at ULMWarhawks.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories