Tuesday’s baseball game between ULM vs. Northwestern State is postponed

From: Mike Hammett/ULM Athletics

MONROE, La. – The ULM baseball game at Northwestern State, scheduled for Tuesday evening, has been postponed due to weather, ULM head coach Michael Federico announced Tuesday.

The two teams are working on a potential date to reschedule the game, but no announcement was immediately available.

The Warhawks will host Grambling State for a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Warhawk Field. For tickets, call 318-342-HAWK or visit ULMWarhawks.com. Links to live video, audio and stats are available at ULMWarhawks.com.