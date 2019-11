ULM (3-2) defeats Northwestern State (2-4), 77-69 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on Tuesday evening.

Three different Warhawks scored in double figures in the victory. Michael Ertel led with 22 points. The senior reached his 1,000th point in his career.

Depth was key for Keith Richard’s crew. ULM’s bench outscored NSU’s 30-22.

The Warhawks are off until December 4th, when they host Millsaps College.