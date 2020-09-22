‘That’s two weeks in a row we haven’t started very good.’ Matt Viator hopes for adjustments before team meets UTEP

“Defensively, had a great second half, ” says Matt Viator, ULM head football coach. “Really played good. Played good the way we think we can play, shutting them out in the second half.”

That defense ULM’s Matt Viator speaks of, did a complete 360 from the first 30 minutes of play. Starting off, the Warhawks allowed Texas State to run for 318 yards. In the second half, the visitors were held to 80.

“That’s two weeks in a row we haven’t started very good, ” says Viator. “I know Coach [Scott] Stoker, I heard him speak to the defense. We did more of what we were supposed to do and played more the way we played.”

ULM’s run game accounted 67 yards, total. In the second half, they had 18. Head coach Matt Viator is in his second game of calling offensive plays. The Warhawks are last in the Sun Belt Conference in total offense.

“We got to do better, ” says Viator. “But, I’ve been involved in the offense since I’ve been here. Every week. So, who calls the plays is the least of my concerns.”

Despite throwing an interception on his final play, quarterback Colby Suits had a career evening. The sophomore ended with 377 yards and two touchdowns. Thanks to Suits, ULM is fourth in the Sun Belt in pass offense. Surprisingly, very little has changed since Tyler Bolfing took over at quarterbacks coach.

“We’ve kept the exact same terminology, ” says Viator. “The way we check protections. The way we call protections. The way we identify.”

Saturday, ULM will host UTEP, from Conference USA. The hops is this week, the defense won’t surrender 300 first half yards.

“They’ll spread you out, and do a lot of the same things that Texas State was doing to us as well.”

Warhawks host UTEP, Saturday at 2:30 at Malone Stadium.