In this week’s Talon Talk, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm, there was a special moment that took place in a recent Dragon Boat race.

The event featured several volunteers from ULM, some of which were Warhawk football players. They volunteers helped row the boat, for the team that featured the owners of The Toggery and DB Real Estate, and won!

During the trophy presentation, the owners dedicated the victory to Deanie Baker, who passed away last December.

Tune into Talon Talk, each Tuesday during NBC 10 Sports.