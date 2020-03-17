Sun Belt announces plans for Spring sports in 2020

On Thursday, the Sun Belt Conference announced sports would be “suspended indefinitely”.

Monday afternoon, the league says all sports played during the Spring, would be cancelled for the remainder of the school year.

NBC 10 Sports spoke with ULM Athletic Director, Scott McDonald.

” … At 11:00 we had a press conference with all of the Athletic Directors in the Sun Belt Conference and we discussed [cancelling] as a possibility, ” says McDonald. “We felt like we needed to bring a conclusion of our student-athletes. ‘Should they be hanging around?’ ‘What should they be doing?’ At 3:00 [Monday] afternoon, there was a conference call among the CEOs of the universities and [Athletic Directors] and they concurred of our recommendation to cancel Spring practices, championships, and organized team activities.”