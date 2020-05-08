Over the House: Incoming ULM wide receiver, Coby Cavil, is already a social media sensation

“At first, I was working out and everything, playing catch with the boys and all that, ” says incoming ULM wide receiver Coby Cavil. “And, then after that an idea just popped in my head.”

You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines. You make progress by implementing ideas. Coby Cavil’s plan to throw a football over his house, only to catch it in his front yard, proved to be his best design to date. Now, he’s a viral sensation!

“I knew it was going to go viral, ” says Cavil. “I didn’t think it was going to go that viral.”

Oh, but it did! The move is officially dubbed the “Over the House” challenge. And it’s got over 50,000 views on Twitter. And, it’s catching on with Dallas television stations.

“I just got through doing an interview with [a TV station], and they just came over and did a movie shoot about it and everything, ” Cavil continues.

Practice makes perfect. And, the incoming ULM wide receiver had to fine tune his project three times, somehow without injuring himself in the process.

“I just made sure I ran through it, ” says Cavil. “Made sure everything was out of the way and I had a clear path. And, I made sure I didn’t trip over anything. And, then after that I was just running.”

Cavil, a three-star recruit from Red Oak High School, was named the Dallas Morning News “First-Team All-Area”. Now, he’ll get to shine under the bright lights of Malone Stadium.

“Oh! They’re about to get everything I’ve got, ” Cavil says with excitement. “I’m going to put on a show!”

Imitation is the greatest form of flattery. And, Coby Cavil doesn’t mind seeing others go “Over the House.”

“I mean there’s a couple of them, I wouldn’t say they’re copycats, ” says Cavil. “But, I’m just trying to make a new challenge. And, I hope everybody else does it.”