Monroe’s Doug Pederson, Eagles victorious over Packers on Thursday night football

Monroe native, Doug Pederson, and his Philadelphia Eagles stun the Packers 34-27.

Coach Pederson, a former quarterback for the former NLU Indians, and his team secured the victory, following a late interception from Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz threw for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Jordan Howard rushed for two scores in the victory.

The Eagles will host the Jets, next Sunday.

