ULM provided many thrills in Saturday’s win over Coastal Carolina.

Many seniors stood out in their final game at Malone Stadium.

Two in particular, Caleb Evans and Markis McCray.

Evans, the quarterback hurled a 98-yard pass to his receiver, McCray.

Despite giving the Warhawks a 14-7 advantage, at the time, it also made history.

McCray’s 98-yard snag was the longest in program history.

ULM head coach Matt Viator mentioned the big play, during Monday’s media availability.