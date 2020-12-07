Matt Viator out as Warhawks Head Coach

WEST MONROE, La. — Matt Viator and the University of Louisiana at Monroe have parted ways.
As reported by the Monroe News-Star, the separation came on Monday following the Warhawks fall to 0-10 on the season.
Viator, who has been with the Warhawks since leaving McNeese State in 2015, has a record of 19-39 as the head coach for ULM.
